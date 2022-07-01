Report: New York Rangers Re-Sign Julien Gauthier to One-Year Deal

Another day, another signing as Chris Drury continues to take care of business. Earlier this afternoon, the Rangers announced they had agreed to a one-year contract with young forward Julien Gauthier.

#NYR have signed F Julien Gauthier

1 year / 1-way extension

$800,000



Gauthier will be an RFA with Arb rights when his new deal expires next summer.https://t.co/vCTnLWtTbE — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 1, 2022

Before you celebrate the Rangers locking down another player, keep in mind that news has been released that both Julien Gauthier and Alexandar Georgiev have requested a trade from the New York Rangers. While Drury has a history of making the moves he wants to make on his own timeline, signing Gauthier to this contract may make it easier to move the borderline roster player this off-season.

Julien Gauthier and Alex Georgiev have requested a trade from the #NYR, per @StapeAthletic — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) July 1, 2022

There are lots of rumors afoot regarding upgrades and trades the Rangers could be looking to make. They’ve recently been connected to the Winnipeg Jets and are supposedly interested in acquiring Pierre Luc Dubois, could Gauthier or even the rights to Georgiev be packaged as an enticing piece?

While he never quite made an impression with the Rangers, Gauthier has had success scoring in every other league he’s played in. The former first-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes was traded to the Rangers in 2019-20 amidst a season playing for the AHL affiliate Charlotte Checkers, where he scored 26 goals in 44 games. More moves are sure to come as the 2022 NHL Draft approaches.