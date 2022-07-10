Rangers announce development camp roster

Today, the New York Rangers announced their 2022 offseason Development Camp Roster. The group of 37 prospects will be on the ice together from Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15 at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown.

The team’s most recent first-round pick, Brennan Othmann (2021, 16th overall), and all six of the Blueshirts’ picks from the 2022 Draft will be in camp. All told, there are 27 Rangers draft picks, two college free agent signings, one player on an AHL deal, and seven development camp invites.

The Rangers will be expecting Othmann and Will Cuylle to set themselves apart from the rest of the attending prospects. There are a few other players who could spend time in Hartford with the Wolf Pack here, too. But the top prospect on the ice in Tarrytown is undoubtedly Othmann.

Othmann had 97 points in 66 games in the OHL with the Flint Firebirds last season. Like many prospects in his draft class, his development hit a roadblock with the pandemic so he played in Switzerland with EHC Olten in 2020-21. With that said, there is hope that he will find a way onto the Rangers roster for the 2022-23 season.