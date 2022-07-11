Bantering Points: 7/11/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights the bevy of college players the Blueshirts drafted as they hope to continue using the NCAA as a pipeline to the NHL (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that although Chris Drury didn’t make any major splashes on the draft floor, the team did what it needed to do (Newsday)
- Rachel Nones believes Igor Shesterkin’s stellar performance during 2021-22 could be replicated next season (The Hockey Writers)
- Jim Parsons wonders if the Rangers have moved on from targeting J.T. Miller and shifted their attention elsewhere (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien sees the large contract handed out to Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe as examples that the Los Angeles Kings no longer see themselves as a rebuilding franchise (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs are deep in discussions with the Ottawa Senators to acquire goaltender Matt Murray (Sportsnet)
- The Chicago Blackhawks will not tender a qualifying offer to forward Dylan Strome, thereby allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency (TSN)
