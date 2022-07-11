 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 7/11/22

By Jack McKenna
/ new
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker highlights the bevy of college players the Blueshirts drafted as they hope to continue using the NCAA as a pipeline to the NHL (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that although Chris Drury didn’t make any major splashes on the draft floor, the team did what it needed to do (Newsday)
  • Rachel Nones believes Igor Shesterkin’s stellar performance during 2021-22 could be replicated next season (The Hockey Writers)
  • Jim Parsons wonders if the Rangers have moved on from targeting J.T. Miller and shifted their attention elsewhere (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • James O’Brien sees the large contract handed out to Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe as examples that the Los Angeles Kings no longer see themselves as a rebuilding franchise (NBC Sports)
  • Elliotte Friedman reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs are deep in discussions with the Ottawa Senators to acquire goaltender Matt Murray (Sportsnet)
  • The Chicago Blackhawks will not tender a qualifying offer to forward Dylan Strome, thereby allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency (TSN)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...