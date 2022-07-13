Rangers Sign Louis Domingue to Two-Year Deal

Louis Domingue must really like the local spicy pork and broccoli, because he has signed two-year deal with the New York Rangers.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with goaltender Louis Domingue on a two-year contract. pic.twitter.com/1WtylzZ40e — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 13, 2022

Via the release:

This move in all likelihood is to serve as the Rangers’ third goalie on the depth chart in concept, and him primarily tend goal for the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL. Domingue appeared in 22 games with the WB-Scranton Penguins this past season and posted a .924 save percentage and a 2.41 goals against average.

At the NHL level he appeared in two regular season games with the Penguins, 2.02 goals against average and .952 save percentage, and posted a 3.65 goals against average and a .898 save percentage in six playoff games vs. the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.