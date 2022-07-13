Bantering Points: 7/13/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks suggests the Blueshirts explore the possibility of a sign and trade arrangement with a willing participant in order to land Nazem Kadri at a below market cap hit (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker examined the question marks surrounding the Rangers with free agency set to begin today (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights the center position as the top area Chris Drury will need to address in the near future (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano lists six priorities the Rangers must keep in mind as free agency opens (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel makes the case for the Blueshirts to swing a deal for Chicago Blackhawks’ star cabbie assaulter Patrick Kane (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple give$ u$ the late$t new$ with Andrew Copp likely out of the picture (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Calgary Flames’ forward Johnny Gaudreau informed the team that he’ll be heading to the open market today, ending his time in Alberta (TSN)
- The Ottawa Senators acquire goaltender Cam Talbot from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for goaltender Filip Gustavsson (Sportsnet)
- Sean Leahy reports that after trading for and extending Tony DeAngelo’s contract, the Philadelphia Flyers have bought out forward Oskar Lindblom, who battled Ewing Sarcoma to return to the NHL (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...