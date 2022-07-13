Report: Rangers Agree To Terms With Vincent Trocheck

Coming into free agency, the Rangers were in need of another center. With Mika Zibanejad entrenched on the top line and Filip Chytil’s playoff breakout solidifying himself as a dependable middle six option, the team was looking for another middle six caliber pivot to replace Andrew Copp, who has moved on to the Detroit Red Wings.

To that end, the team didn’t have to look far. The Blueshirts reportedly inked former Carolina Hurricanes’ center Vincent Trocheck to a deal in the opening hours of free agency. The deal was speculated to be happening by Mollie Walker of the New York Post earlier this morning:

Good morning and happy free agency, there’s strong indications that Vincent Trocheck will sign with the #NYR — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) July 13, 2022

As the Free Agency market opened, Frank Seravalli reported that Trocheck agreed to a seven-year deal:

Hearing #NYR and Vincent Trocheck have agreed to terms on a 7-year deal.



Details forthcoming.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 13, 2022

And The Athletic’s Arthur Staple quickly added the $5.625 million AAV to confirm the deal:

Trocheck posted a 20-31-51 stat line in 81 games with Carolina during the 2021-22 campaign, and followed that up with a 5-5-10 stat line in 14 playoff games. Trocheck was quiet in the early portions of the playoff clash with the Rangers, but found the back of the net in Games 5, 6, and 7 before being eliminated.

Trocheck’s signing fills the biggest hole the Rangers had coming into the day, but other moves are still anticipated to be made, with a new backup goalie headlining the list. We’ll have more details as they emerge.

UPDATE [1:07 p.m.]

The AAV of Trocheck’s deal is $5.625 million. Of course, the seven-year term is part of this contract that is creating a lot of discussion. No word yet on any clauses, but, as Jack pointed out, this does address the team’s greatest need — the Rangers get their middle-six center who can play on the second line.