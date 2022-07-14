Rangers Sign Ryan Carpenter to One-Year Contract

The New York Rangers have added another center to their ranks, and it appears they intend to have a competition for the fourth-line center role.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with forward Ryan Carpenter on a one-year contract.



Details: https://t.co/f8JwaPaosB pic.twitter.com/6dyrscCXuc — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 14, 2022

Via the release:

Carpenter, 31, notched three goals and nine assists for 12 points in 67 games with the Calgary Flames (8 GP) and Chicago Blackhawks (59 GP) in 2021-22. Prior to being dealt by Chicago on March 21, 2022, Carpenter ranked tied for third on the club in faceoff percentage (min. 100 faceoffs) with a 52.3 percent clip and third in shorthanded time-on-ice (128:14). The Oviedo, Florida native has played in 308 NHL games, split between Calgary (2021-22), Chicago (2019-20 - 2021-22), Vegas (2017-18 - 2018-19), and San Jose (2015-16 - 2017-18), notching 26 goals and 43 assists for 69 points. With the Golden Knights in 2018-19, and Gerard Gallant as his head coach, Carpenter posted career highs in points (18) and assists (13), while also recording a career-high 52.6 faceoff win percentage.

Carpenter is a defense first player who is an asset on the penalty kill, and he could be a major addition to this team.

Like Vincent Trocheck, Carpenter is another forward who played solid hockey under Gerard Gallant, and the two moves highlight how the team’s coach is putting his stamp on the roster.

While there is no guarantee he makes the roster, given the number of options the team will have in camp to compete, I think Carpenter is one of the favorites to get the job.