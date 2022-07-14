Bantering Points: 7/14/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker heard from Vincent Trocheck in his first public comments after signing a seven year deal with the Blueshirts in the first hour of free agency (NY Post)
- Matthew Neschis saw that with Trocheck taking the spot of Andrew Copp, New York’s biggest trade deadline acquisition signed a five year deal with the Detroit Red Wings (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that Ryan Strome’s time on Broadway has also come to a close, as he agreed to a five year contract with the Anaheim Ducks (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano examines what Trocheck’s signing means as the Blueshirts move forward with their offseason (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple offer$ hi$ take on why the Ranger$ opted to bring Trocheck aboard rather than keep $trome or Copp in the fold (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- In what was the biggest surprise to come on the opening day of free agency, the Columbus Blue Jackets signed forward Johnny Gaudreau to a seven year, $68.25 million contract (Jackets Cannon)
- The full list of free agent signings can be found here (NBC Sports)
- The Vegas Golden Knights acquired future considerations from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...