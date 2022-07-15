Bantering Points: 7/15/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker argues that with a qualifying offer extended to Kaapo Kakko, there shouldn’t be any panic that the Blueshirts have yet to sign him to a new contract (NY Post)
- Walker also highlights the possible emergence of Matthew Robertson on the blue line as a wild card in the team’s roster construction for the 2022-23 campaign (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson also sees Robertson as a potential opening night option now that Patrik Nemeth is out of the picture (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano warns against making Bobby Trivigno an afterthought (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Washington Capitals agreed to a one year, $3.5 million contract with forward Dylan Strome (TSN)
- With most of the big fish already out of the free agency pond, winners and loser can be declared (Sportsnet)
- As the salary cap rose by only $1 million ahead of next season, the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to loom large over the NHL (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...