Bantering Points: 7/15/22

By Jack McKenna
Ottawa Senators v New York Rangers - Game Four Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker argues that with a qualifying offer extended to Kaapo Kakko, there shouldn’t be any panic that the Blueshirts have yet to sign him to a new contract (NY Post)
  • Walker also highlights the possible emergence of Matthew Robertson on the blue line as a wild card in the team’s roster construction for the 2022-23 campaign (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson also sees Robertson as a potential opening night option now that Patrik Nemeth is out of the picture (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano warns against making Bobby Trivigno an afterthought (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • The Washington Capitals agreed to a one year, $3.5 million contract with forward Dylan Strome (TSN)
  • With most of the big fish already out of the free agency pond, winners and loser can be declared (Sportsnet)
  • As the salary cap rose by only $1 million ahead of next season, the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to loom large over the NHL (NBC Sports)

