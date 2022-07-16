Bantering Points: 7/16/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks that although the Blueshirts will end up filling their roster and being compliant with the salary cap, the team would be wise to leave wiggle room in case the team wants to make trade deadline additions (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Adam Sykora after the team’s top draft pick at this month’s Entry Draft agreed to his entry level contract (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano reports on the action from yesterday’s prospect camp sessions (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple offer$ hi$ ob$ervation$ from the team’$ development camp (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Luke Fox chatted with Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Mitch Marner about the carjacking he was the victim of in the day’s after Toronto’s playoff elimination (Sportsnet)
- The Maple Leafs also signed forward Calle Jarnkrok to a four year, $8.4 million contract (TSN)
- Adam Gretz ponders what the New York Islanders will do after sitting out the initial free agent frenzy (NBC Sports)
