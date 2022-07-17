Bantering Points: 7/17/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Colin Stephenson recaps the various moves Chris Drury has made since the 2021-22 campaign came to an end (Newsday)
- Tom Castro takes a look at unproven players within the Blueshirts’ system that could end up being contributors next season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Pittsburgh Penguins made a pair of trades yesterday, the first of which saw them send John Marino to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Ty Smith and a third round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft (Pensburgh)
- In the second trade, Pittsburgh shipped Mike Matheson and a fourth round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling (TSN)
- James O’Brien wonders what another free agency period of targeting mid-level players will mean for the Seattle Kraken ahead of their second season (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...