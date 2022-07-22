Bantering Points: 7/22/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks details why the Blueshirts shouldn’t be expected to be a major player in the Matthew Tkachuk sweepstakes (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano attempts to project what New York’s lineup will look like when the 2022-23 campaign gets underway (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff highlights the need for the Rangers’ top young players to step up in order for the team to take its next step in contention (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Nashville Predators agreed to a two year, $8 million contract with forward Nino Niederreiter (TSN)
- The dates for arbitration hearings between teams and their restricted free agents have been sent, spanning from July 27th through August 11th (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz sees Matthew Tkachuk’s seemingly imminent departure from the Calgary Flames as yet another dagger for a team already reeling from the loss of Johnny Gaudreau (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...