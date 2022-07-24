 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 7/24/22

By Jack McKenna
Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks offers his take on what an apparent lack of offer sheets being sent to Kaapo Kakko means for him and the Blueshirts (NY Post)
  • Tom Castro reminisces on the roles the Rangers’ Russian members of the 1994 team played en route to a Stanley Cup championship (NY Post)
  • Arthur $taple an$wer$ que$tion$ concerning $ome of the team’$ bigge$t name$ (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • The Florida Panthers acquired Matthew Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, a 2025 1st round draft pick, and a prospect (TSN)
  • Mike Johnston takes a look at the handful of trades the Vegas Golden Knights made strictly due to salary cap constraints (Sportsnet)

