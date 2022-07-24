Bantering Points: 7/24/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks offers his take on what an apparent lack of offer sheets being sent to Kaapo Kakko means for him and the Blueshirts (NY Post)
- Tom Castro reminisces on the roles the Rangers’ Russian members of the 1994 team played en route to a Stanley Cup championship (NY Post)
- Arthur $taple an$wer$ que$tion$ concerning $ome of the team’$ bigge$t name$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Florida Panthers acquired Matthew Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, a 2025 1st round draft pick, and a prospect (TSN)
- Mike Johnston takes a look at the handful of trades the Vegas Golden Knights made strictly due to salary cap constraints (Sportsnet)
