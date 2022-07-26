Bantering Points: 7/26/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker examines the moves New York’s divisional rivals have made since the end of the season (NY Post)
- Brian Abate highlights Barclay Goodrow as a player that will need to step up for the Rangers next season (The Hockey Writers)
- Tom Castro reminisced on Walt Poddubny’s time on Broadway and the controversial trade that saw him get shipped off to the Quebec Nordiques (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Salim Valji relays word that Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar indicated their willingness to remain in Calagry beyond the 2022-23 campaign when their contracts expire (TSN)
- In spite of coming off of their best season in franchise history that saw them win their first Presidents Trophy, the Florida Panthers have aggressively retooled their roster over the offseason (NBC Sports)
