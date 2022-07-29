Bantering Points: 7/29/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker examines the contract the Blueshirts signed Kaapo Kakko to (NY Post)
- Dana Kennedy hears that former Ranger Sean Avery has been served divorce papers by Hillary Rhoda (NY Post)
- Brendan Azoff highlights defensive zone coverage as an issue the team will need to address next season (The Hockey Writers)
- Rachel Nones suggests that another Norris Trophy-caliber season out of Adam Fox will go a long way towards a successful 2022-23 campaign (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple caught up with Ryan $trome to talk about hi$ time in New York, hi$ deci$ion to $ign with the Anaheim Duck$, and more (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The San Jose Sharks introduced David Quinn as their new head coach (NBC Sports)
- The Sharks also announced that they’ll be retiring Patrick Marleau’s #12 during a pre-game ceremony on February 25th, 2023 (TSN)
Loading comments...