Bantering Points: 7/29/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker examines the contract the Blueshirts signed Kaapo Kakko to (NY Post)
  • Dana Kennedy hears that former Ranger Sean Avery has been served divorce papers by Hillary Rhoda (NY Post)
  • Brendan Azoff highlights defensive zone coverage as an issue the team will need to address next season (The Hockey Writers)
  • Rachel Nones suggests that another Norris Trophy-caliber season out of Adam Fox will go a long way towards a successful 2022-23 campaign (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple caught up with Ryan $trome to talk about hi$ time in New York, hi$ deci$ion to $ign with the Anaheim Duck$, and more (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

