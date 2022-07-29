More changes to Rangers scouting staff

Last night, The Athletic’s Arthur Staple reported two significant changes to the New York Rangers scouting department. Chris Morehouse, Director of North American Scouting, and Kevin Maxwell, Director of Pro Scouting, have both left the team for other opportunities in the NHL. It should be noted that Morehouse is John Davidson’s son-in-law.

This follows major changes to the department we saw when the team did not renew contracts prior to the playoffs. The biggest name there was Gordie Clark, but Brendon Clark, Rich Brown, and Daniel Doré were also not renewed. Per The Athletic, Oto Hascak, a European scout of a dozen years, is also out and is now working with HC Slovan Bratislava.

Two more departures from the #NYR scouting staff: Kevin Maxwell, who was director of pro scouting for the last decade, and Chris Morehouse, director of N. American scouting. Believe both are leaving for other NHL jobs. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) July 28, 2022

Current Scouting Staff

Director of Player Personnel & Director of Amateur Scouting: John Lilley Director of NCAA Scouting: Jamie Herrington European Scouts: Mikko Eloranta, Jan Gajdosik, Patric Kjellberg, Sergei Kuznetsov Amateur Scouts: Larry Bernard, Jeff Beukeboom, Derek Ginnell, Peter Stephan Professional Scouts: Steve Eminger, Justin Sather, Al Tuer European Professional Scout: Shaone Morrisonn

A lot has changed in this department under Chris Drury, which is certainly interesting given how familiar he was with all of these men. It’s no secret that the Rangers have had a mixed record in developing their prospects and development begins with drafting and scouting. From the outside looking in, it appears that Drury wants new eyes, minds, and perspectives in the team’s scouting department. This, along with the departure of Mike Grier (formerly a hockey operations coordinator) for the GM gig in San Jose, leaves the Blueshirts with some hiring to do to rebuild an important aspect of operations.

On paper, there’s no reason the Rangers shouldn’t have the best scouting department in the NHL. They have the resources and connections to build the premier group of scouts in the league. This comes down to the level of investment and Drury’s vision for the team. More scouts moving on gives Drury an opportunity to put new minds and new talent into these roles and to shape this department as his own.