Bantering Points: 7/3/22

By Jack McKenna
NHL: JAN 22 Rangers at Red Wings Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • Larry Brooks relays word that the Blueshirts have begun exploring trade options in their search for a middle six center for next season (NY Post)
  • Brian Abate makes the case for Alexis Lafreniere to be a top six forward next season (The Hockey Writers)
  • Tom Castro lists five reason the Rangers could be primed for a step back during the 2022-23 campaign (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple di$cu$$es what he’$ heard regarding the Blue$hirt$’ off$ea$on plan$ thu$ far (The Athletic)

  • The Boston Bruins agreed to terms with former Dallas Stars’ coach Jim Montgomery to be their next head coach (TSN)
  • Rory Boylen names five players who could find themselves on the receiving end of a buyout in the coming days (Sportsnet)
  • Adam Gretz hears that the Vancouver Canucks agreed to a three year, $19.95 million contract extension with forward Brock Boeser (NBC Sports)

