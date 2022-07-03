Bantering Points: 7/3/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks relays word that the Blueshirts have begun exploring trade options in their search for a middle six center for next season (NY Post)
- Brian Abate makes the case for Alexis Lafreniere to be a top six forward next season (The Hockey Writers)
- Tom Castro lists five reason the Rangers could be primed for a step back during the 2022-23 campaign (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple di$cu$$es what he’$ heard regarding the Blue$hirt$’ off$ea$on plan$ thu$ far (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Boston Bruins agreed to terms with former Dallas Stars’ coach Jim Montgomery to be their next head coach (TSN)
- Rory Boylen names five players who could find themselves on the receiving end of a buyout in the coming days (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz hears that the Vancouver Canucks agreed to a three year, $19.95 million contract extension with forward Brock Boeser (NBC Sports)
