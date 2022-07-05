Bantering Points: 7/5/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that without a first round pick to use and only four picks total, this Blueshirts draft will look much different than the ones the team has navigated over the last several years (NY Post)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien relays word of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s latest salary cap clearing effort, a trade of Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Philippe Myers and Grant Mismash (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Pierre LeBrun reports that the grievance hearing set to take place between Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks is unlikely to be heard before the opening of free agency next week (TSN)
- Steve Conroy hears that Boston Bruins’ forward Jake DeBrusk has rescinded his trade request from last season and is likely to remain in Boston (Boston Herald)
