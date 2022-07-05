Mike Grier Named General Manager of San Jose Sharks

After reports started to come out on Sunday, today Mike Grier has officially been named the General Manager of the San Jose Sharks, and is leaving the New York Rangers organization after one season.

Please say hello and hear from our new #SJSharks General Manager, Mike Grier. pic.twitter.com/kIrBGAU14i — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 5, 2022

As noted by Kevin Weekes, Grier is making history joining the Sharks, as he is now the first Black general manager in the NHL.

I’m told Mike Grier will be named the new GM of the @SanJoseSharks tomorrow. He becomes the first Black Person in over 100 years of @NHL Hockey to make history in doing so.@espn #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/wbGcLlU7qX — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 5, 2022

Grier takes over the Sharks for Doug Wilson, an individual who held the position in San Jose for 19 seasons. Wilson stepped away from the role temporarily due to health reasons, and officially left the post back in April.

The Rangers hired Grier last offseason to work with the hockey operations department in both hockey-related decisions, and off-ice player and prospect development.

He also had duties which saw him working with prospects, including on-ice development for the Hartford Wolf Pack. Grier was a former teammate of Drury’s both in college and with the Buffalo Sabres, and filled a role that became vacant when Brian Leetch resigned.

Prior to his role with the Rangers, Grier was an Assistant Coach with the New Jersey Devils for two seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20), and spent four seasons as a Professional Scout for the Chicago Blackhawks (2014-15 - 2017-18).