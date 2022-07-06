Rangers Reacts Survey Results: How Should The Rangers Address No. 2 Center Position?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Rangers fans and fans across the country.

The results are in! We previously asked how the Rangers should address their No. 2 center position, and here is how the masses voted.

The voting was split primarily between two main choices, with the top result at 36% being to promote Filip Chytil. The second most popular result at 33% was to re-sign Andrew Copp who looked pretty decent during his time with the Rangers. The third place result at 26% was to make a trade, and that very well may be something the Rangers do.

Lastly, only 5% of respondents felt that incumbent Ryan Strome should be brought back to hold down the 2C position. This isn’t all that surprising, and it very well looks like Strome will not be back in New York.

With all of that said, are these results closer than you thought? Continue the conversation in the comments, and let us know what you think about the results overall.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.