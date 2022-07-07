2022 NHL Draft Open Thread

It’s draft day! The New York Rangers don’t have a first-round pick — at least, as of the moment — but today is still a major day for the team and every other NHL franchise. A lot can happen on draft day, although most of the time it seems like we just hear about a lot of things that nearly happened.

Round 1 of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal unfolds today, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 kick off tomorrow, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Needless to say, the Rangers’ war room will be a lot busier tomorrow. The Blueshirts have four picks to make tomorrow, the first of which being the 63rd overall pick in Round 2. Of course, that number could change between today and tomorrow morning.

Draft Order

Round 1

1. Montreal Canadiens 2. New Jersey Devils 3. Arizona Coyotes 4. Seattle Kraken 5. Philadelphia Flyers 6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from CHI) 7. Ottawa Senators 8. Detroit Red Wings 9. Buffalo Sabres 10. Anaheim Ducks 11. San Jose Sharks 12. Columbus Blue Jackets 13. New York Islanders 14. Winnipeg Jets 15. Vancouver Canucks 16. Buffalo Sabres (from VGK) 17. Nashville Predators 18. Dallas Stars 19. Minnesota Wild (from LA) 20. Washington Capitals 21. Pittsburgh Penguins 22. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS) 23. St. Louis Blues 24. Minnesota Wild 25. Toronto Maple Leafs 26. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY) 27. Arizona Coyotes (from CAR via MTL) 28. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA) 29. Edmonton Oilers 30. Winnipeg Jets (from NYR) 31. Tampa Bay Lightning 32. Arizona Coyotes (from COL)

Please use this as your open thread for tonight’s draft. Enjoy the draft, (hopefully) the deals, and the drama.