Bantering Points: 7/7/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks tells us what he’s hearing regarding the Rangers, with bits on Alexandar Georgiev, Libor Hajek, and more (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker takes a look at how the Blueshirts will approach the 2022 Entry Draft given their limited amount of picks to make (NY Post)
- A season opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a lone trip to UBS Arena to visit the Islanders, and three clashes with the Penguins in a four game stretch in March stand out as the most interesting parts of New York’s 2022-23 schedule (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his take on what to expect out of the Blueshirts as the draft kicks off tonight (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien ponders whether or not the Columbus Blue Jackets would be better off re-signing Patrik Laine or looking to trade him (NBC Sports)
- Former defenseman and San Jose Sharks’ scout Bryan Marchment passed away at age 53 (Sportsnet)
