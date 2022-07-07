Alexandar Georgiev Traded to Colorado Avalanche for Three Draft Picks

The New York Rangers have traded restricted free agent goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for the 97th pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 161st pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, and a 3rd round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Georgiev was an undrafted free agent who spent five years with the Rangers, and compiled a record of 58-48-11 with a .908 save percentage, and a 2.94 goals against average. He joins an Avalanche team who just won the Stanley Cup, and enters a situation where he could become their starter, or join a tandem in which he plays considerably more than he did in New York.

The Rangers acquiring three picks is good work, because there’s the potential that these picks could be used to facilitate more moves. It is routine for teams to move up and down the draft board, and depending on how things unfold, the Rangers could be active.

There were opportunities for the Rangers to move on from Georgiev before this season, but the team had too high an asking price. With that said, Georgiev was a pretty good success story who ran his course as the Rangers’ backup. Both sides got what they wanted, and it will be interesting to see what comes next for the Rangers and Georgiev.