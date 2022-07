2022 NHL Draft Open Thread: Day Two

It’s Day Two of the 2022 NHL Draft! With Round 1 in the books, Round 2 begins at 11:00 a.m. ET. Remember, the picks will come fast and furious today compared to the pace we saw last night. The Rangers don’t have a lot of names to call, but a lot could change between now and the final pick of Round 7. General manager Chris Drury has plenty of decisions to make this offseason, and some of them may impact what the Blueshirts decide to do on Day Two.

Get ready for the next wave of New York Rangers prospects.

Round 2

33. Montreal Canadiens 34. Arizona Coyotes 35. Seattle Kraken 36. Arizona Coyotes (from PHI) 37. New Jersey Devils 38. Chicago Blackhawks 39. Ottawa Senators 40. Detroit Red Wings 41. Buffalo Sabres 42. Anaheim Ducks 43. Arizona Coyotes (from SJ) 44. Columbus Blue Jackets 45. Arizona Coyotes (from NYI) 46. Washington Capitals (from WPG) 47. Minnesota Wild (from VAN via ARI) 48. Vegas Golden Knights 49. Seattle Kraken (from NSH) 50. Dallas Stars 51. Los Angeles Kings 52. Detroit Red Wings (from WSH) 53. Anaheim Ducks (from PIT) 54. Boston Bruins 55. Winnipeg Jets (from STL via NYR) 56. Minnesota Wild 57. Chicago Blackhawks (from MIN) 58. Seattle Kraken (from TOR) 59. Calgary Flames 60. Carolina Hurricanes 61. Seattle Kraken (from FLA via CGY) 62. Montreal Canadiens (from EDM) 63. New York Rangers 64. Ottawa Senators (from TB) 65. New York Islanders (from COL)

Round 3

66. Montreal Canadiens 67. Arizona Coyotes 68. Seattle Kraken 69. Philadelphia Flyers 70. New Jersey Devils 71. Carolina Hurricanes (from CHI) 72. Ottawa Senators 73. Detroit Red Wings 74. Buffalo Sabres 75. Montreal Canadiens (from ANA) 76. San Jose Sharks 77. Winnipeg Jets (from CBJ) 78. New York Islanders 79. Toronto Maple Leafs (from WPG via VAN) 80. Vancouver Canucks (from VAN via VGK, OTT) 81. Chicago Blackhawks (from VGK) 82. Nashville Predators 83. Dallas Stars 84. Nashville Predators (from LA) 85. Washington Capitals 86. Los Angeles Kings (from PIT) 87. Ottawa Senators (from BOS) 88. St. Louis Blues 89. Minnesota Wild 90. Chicago Blackhawks (from TOR via CGY) 91. Boston Bruins (from CGY) 92. Montreal Canadiens (from CAR) 93. Florida Panthers 94. Chicago Blackhawks (from EDM) 95. Vegas Golden Knights (from NYR) 96. Columbus Blue Jackets (from TB) 97. Colorado Avalanche

Round 4

98. Montreal Canadiens 99. Winnipeg Jets (from ARI) 100. Seattle Kraken 101. Philadelphia Flyers 102. New Jersey Devils 103. Tampa Bay Lightning (from CHI) 104. Ottawa Senators 105. Detroit Red Wings 106. Buffalo Sabres 107. Anaheim Ducks 108. San Jose Sharks 109. Columbus Blue Jackets 110. New Jersey Devils (from NYI) 111. New York Rangers (from WPG via VGK) 112. Vancouver Canucks 113. Detroit Red Wings (from VGK) 114. Nashville Predators 115. Dallas Stars 116. Los Angeles Kings 117. Seattle Kraken (from WSH) 118. Pittsburgh Penguins 119. Boston Bruins 120. St. Louis Blues 121. Minnesota Wild 122. Columbus Blue Jackets (from TOR) 123. Seattle Kraken (from CGY) 124. Carolina Hurricanes 125. Florida Panthers 126. New Jersey Devils (from EDM) 127. Montreal Canadiens (from NYR via FLA) 128. Montreal Canadiens (from TB) 129. Detroit Red Wings (From COL)

Round 5

130. Montreal Canadiens 131. Arizona Coyotes 132. Seattle Kraken 133. Philadelphia Flyers 134. Buffalo Sabres (from NJ) 135. Vegas Golden Knights (from CHI) 136. Ottawa Senators 137. Detroit Red Wings 138. San Jose Sharks (from BUF via VGK) 139. Anaheim Ducks 140. San Jose Sharks (own pick, via MIN) 141. New Jersey Devils (from CBJ) 142. New York Islanders 143. Ottawa Senators (from WPG) 144. Vancouver Canucks 145. Vegas Golden Knights 146. Nashville Predators 147. Dallas Stars 148. Los Angeles Kings 149. Washington Capitals 150. Pittsburgh Penguins 151. Ottawa Senators (from BOS) 152. St. Louis Blues 153. Minnesota Wild 154. Anaheim Ducks (from TOR) 155. Calgary Flames 156. Carolina Hurricanes 157. Florida Panthers 158. Edmonton Oilers 159. New York Rangers 160. Tampa Bay Lightning 161. Colorado Avalanche

Round 6

162. Montreal Canadiens 163. Arizona Coyotes 164. Seattle Kraken 165. Philadelphia Flyers 166. New Jersey Devils 167. Chicago Blackhawks 168. Ottawa Senators 169. Tampa Bay Lightning (from DET) 170. Buffalo Sabres 171. Carolina Hurricanes (from ANA) 172. San Jose Sharks 173. Chicago Blackhawks (from CBJ) 174. New York Islanders 175. Winnipeg Jets 176. Vancouver Canucks 177. Vegas Golden Knights 178. Anaheim Ducks (from NSH) 179. Dallas Stars 180. Los Angeles Kings 181. Washington Capitals 182. Pittsburgh Penguins 183. Boston Bruins 184. St. Louis Blues 185. Minnesota Wild 186. Florida Panthers (from TOR via CBJ) 187. Buffalo Sabres (from CGY via FLA) 188. Carolina Hurricanes 189. Florida Panthers 190. Edmonton Oilers 191. New York Rangers 192. Tampa Bay Lightning 193. Colorado Avalanche

Round 7

194. Montreal Canadiens 195. San Jose Sharks (from ARI) 196. Seattle Kraken 197. Philadelphia Flyers 198. New Jersey Devils 199. Chicago Blackhawks 200. Boston Bruins (from OTT) 201. Detroit Red Wings 202. Buffalo Sabres 203. Columbus Blues Jackets (from ANA) 204. San Jose Sharks (own pick, via OTT) 205. Carolina Hurricanes (from CBJ) 206. Ottawa Senators (from NYI) 207. Winnipeg Jets 208. Vancouver Canucks 209. Vegas Golden Knights 210. Nashville Predators 211. Buffalo Sabres (from DAL) 212. Detroit Red Wings (from LA) 213. Washington Capitals 214. Pittsburgh Penguins 215. Boston Bruins 216. Montreal Canadiens (from STL via MTL, PHI, ARI) 217. San Jose Sharks (from MIN) 218. Toronto Maple Leafs 219. Calgary Flames 220. Carolina Hurricanes 221. Florida Panthers 222. Edmonton Oilers 223. Tampa Bay Lightning (from NYR) 224. Tampa Bay Lightning 225. Colorado Avalanche

Please use this as your open thread. Enjoy the draft.