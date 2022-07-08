Bantering Points: 7/8/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks sees the decision to trade Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche for a trio of draft picks as a mutually beneficial decision for both the organization and Georgiev (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that after missing out on the experience of hearing his name called on draft night last year, Brennan Othmann attended the draft in Montreal with the rest of the team’s decision makers and sat at their table (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his take on the Georgiev trade (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff takes a look at the players who could find themselves centering New York’s second line next season (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- While there were some twists and turns along the way, the first night of the 2022 Entry Draft is in the books, and 32 players have already heard their name called (TSN)
- Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic was named the league’s top GM (Sportsnet)
