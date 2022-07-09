Bantering Points: 7/9/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks argues that if the Blueshirts are serious about continuing to compete for a Stanley Cup, they’d be wise to acquire superstar cabbie assaulter (among other things) Patrick Kane (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson recapped the Rangers’ action from the second day of the 2022 Entry Draft (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his take on how Chris Drury and the rest of the front office made out with their six selections yesterday (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple relay$ word on the current $tate of contract negotiation$ with Andrew Copp, potential replacement$ for Alexandar Georgiev, and more (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz names winners and loses from the festivities of the draft in Montreal (NBC Sports)
- Edmonton Oilers’ defenseman Duncan Keith announced his retirement from the league (Yahoo Sports)
- The Philadelphia Flyers acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a trio of draft picks (TSN)
- The league’s 32 teams made 225 selections at the 2022 Entry Draft, and they can all be found here (Sportsnet)
