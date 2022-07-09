 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 7/9/22

By Jack McKenna
Chicago Blackhawks v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks argues that if the Blueshirts are serious about continuing to compete for a Stanley Cup, they’d be wise to acquire superstar cabbie assaulter (among other things) Patrick Kane (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson recapped the Rangers’ action from the second day of the 2022 Entry Draft (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offered his take on how Chris Drury and the rest of the front office made out with their six selections yesterday (LoHud)
  • Arthur $taple relay$ word on the current $tate of contract negotiation$ with Andrew Copp, potential replacement$ for Alexandar Georgiev, and more (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

