Bantering Points: 8/13/22

By Jack McKenna
NHL: MAR 29 Rangers at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Jaclyn Hendricks points out the impact Jacob Trouba’s wife has had on his journey to becoming the 28th captain of the Blueshirts (NY Post)
  • Matt Grazel believes the Rangers made the right call in handing the captaincy to Trouba (The Hockey Writers)
  • Rachel Nones highlights the need for Braden Schneider to avoid a sophomore slump in his second professional season (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • The Vegas Golden Knights announced that goaltender Robin Lehner will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign after undergoing hip surgery (TSN)
  • Even with a lack of COVID-19 related restrictions to limit attendance, the timing of the re-scheduled World Junior Championships and the recent controversy surrounding Hockey Canada have led to near-empty stands at Rogers Arena (Sportsnet)

