Bantering Points: 8/17/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks expects the Blueshirts to rely more on their core of younger players more than ever during the 2022-23 season (NY Post)
- Brian Abate examines the positive and negative aspects of Gerard Gallant’s first season as New York’s head coach (The Hockey Writers)
- Michael DeRosa lists three potential landing spots for Tyler Motte as he remains unsigned more than a month into free agency (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Dave Melton relays word that the Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a one year contract with Stanley Cup champion defenseman Jack Johnson (Second City Hockey)
- Calgary Flames’ forward Jonathan Huberdeau has announced a pledge to donate his brain to Project Enlist Canada upon his death (Sportsnet)
