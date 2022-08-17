 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 8/17/22

By Jack McKenna
Washington Capitals v New York Rangers - Game Four Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks expects the Blueshirts to rely more on their core of younger players more than ever during the 2022-23 season (NY Post)
  • Brian Abate examines the positive and negative aspects of Gerard Gallant’s first season as New York’s head coach (The Hockey Writers)
  • Michael DeRosa lists three potential landing spots for Tyler Motte as he remains unsigned more than a month into free agency (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Dave Melton relays word that the Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a one year contract with Stanley Cup champion defenseman Jack Johnson (Second City Hockey)
  • Calgary Flames’ forward Jonathan Huberdeau has announced a pledge to donate his brain to Project Enlist Canada upon his death (Sportsnet)

