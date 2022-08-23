Bantering Points: 8/23/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights some areas in need of improvement following last season’s performance (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano profiles the tenth best prospect in New York’s system, forward Bobby Trivigno (Lohud)
- Scott Blair reminisces on the five best defensemen in Blueshirts’ history (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Travis Yost notes that with the plethora of mid round goalies currently seeing regular playing time around the league, teams seem to be opting for a quantity over quality approach as far as drafting goaltenders (TSN)
- In spite of being the only NHL team not to make any new signings in free agency this summer, Lou Lamoriello defended his approach to handling the New York Islanders’ offseason (Sportsnet)
- Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender Carey Price could miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign due to a long term knee injury that will require surgery (NBC Sports)
