Bantering Points: 8/23/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Washington Capitals - Game Two Photo by Mitchell Layton/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Travis Yost notes that with the plethora of mid round goalies currently seeing regular playing time around the league, teams seem to be opting for a quantity over quality approach as far as drafting goaltenders (TSN)
  • In spite of being the only NHL team not to make any new signings in free agency this summer, Lou Lamoriello defended his approach to handling the New York Islanders’ offseason (Sportsnet)
  • Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender Carey Price could miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign due to a long term knee injury that will require surgery (NBC Sports)

