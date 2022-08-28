Bantering Points: 8/28/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker caught up with Sammy Blais as he discusses his expectations for his first season coming off of ACL surgery, his role on the team, and more (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano ranks Brett Berard as the sixth best prospect in the Rangers’ organization (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff examines how Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Richter stack up against each other as goaltending legends in New York’s history (The Hockey Writers)
- Corey Pronman rank$ the Blue$hirt$’ crop of pro$pect$ and young player$ a$ the ninth be$t in the NHL (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Nazem Kadri became the first player to bring the Stanley Cup into a mosque as he enjoyed his day with the trophy in London, Ontario (Sportsnet)
- Olivier Neven reports that former Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach Mike Babcock resigned from the same position at the University of Saskatchewan and plans to retire (Yahoo Sports)
