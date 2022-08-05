New York Rangers Tickets For Sale

Hey guys,

I am once again selling tickets this year. The games I have available are below. Please reach out to me via DM or e-mail (joeafortunato@gmail.com) for pricing/availability. It is first come first serve so please let me know ASAP if you’re interested.

If you haven’t bought from me before, more info is below the games. Thanks!

I have done this three years in a row so you all know I can be trusted and won’t run away with your money. You also know how amazing the seats are if you sat there last year.

Here’s how this works:

Where are the seats: We have one set of tickets this year.

The first is the tickets we’ve always had: Section 223, Row 5, Seats 8 and 9. To note: Row 5 is actually the second row of that section. The handicap seats are below us, dropped down a row behind glass. The glass is below the line of sight. They split the blue and the red line on the side the Rangers shoot twice.

They’re good seats, I promise. You can see a ticket view on the Rangers website.

How much are the seats: So this is a little complicated. The Rangers are continuing their “Variable Ticket Price” structure that changes the face of tickets based off the opponent. Our tickets have multiple tiers — I’d have to count out how many they have this year, but last go around it was up to 11 in total. The tickets usually range anywhere from $300-$450 for the pair. Yes, some of these are slightly above “face,” but you’re not paying processing or transferring fees like you would elsewhere. When you e-mail me with what you want I will give you the ticket prices by game if they’re available.

Interested in tickets?