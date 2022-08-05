New York Rangers Tickets For Sale

Hey guys,
I am once again selling tickets this year. The games I have available are below. Please reach out to me via DM or e-mail (joeafortunato@gmail.com) for pricing/availability. It is first come first serve so please let me know ASAP if you’re interested.
If you haven’t bought from me before, more info is below the games. Thanks!
I have done this three years in a row so you all know I can be trusted and won’t run away with your money. You also know how amazing the seats are if you sat there last year.
Here’s how this works:
Where are the seats: We have one set of tickets this year.
The first is the tickets we’ve always had: Section 223, Row 5, Seats 8 and 9. To note: Row 5 is actually the second row of that section. The handicap seats are below us, dropped down a row behind glass. The glass is below the line of sight. They split the blue and the red line on the side the Rangers shoot twice.
They’re good seats, I promise. You can see a ticket view on the Rangers website.
How much are the seats: So this is a little complicated. The Rangers are continuing their “Variable Ticket Price” structure that changes the face of tickets based off the opponent. Our tickets have multiple tiers — I’d have to count out how many they have this year, but last go around it was up to 11 in total. The tickets usually range anywhere from $300-$450 for the pair. Yes, some of these are slightly above “face,” but you’re not paying processing or transferring fees like you would elsewhere. When you e-mail me with what you want I will give you the ticket prices by game if they’re available.
Interested in tickets?
- E-mail me what games you’re interested in (joeafortunato@gmail.com). Some games are already spoken for, and it’s going to be first come, first serve. If I take a day or two to respond don’t worry, it will be based off e-mail time stamp.
- If the game is available I will let you know, and then we can accept payment through Paypal (MUST BE SENT AS FRIENDS/FAMILY) or Venmo. I greatly prefer Venmo. Once payment goes through, I will secure the tickets for you and e-mail them out when I can. This means you paying me potentially five weeks before you get the tickets. We have done this three years in a row and I have never run off with someone’s tickets.
- IMPORTANT NOTE: Tickets are usually released to us by mid-September but it’s never an exact science.
- IMPORTANT NOTE 2: E-mailed tickets go into your account on the Rangers website, and most tickets can’t be printed or added to your wallet until 72 hours until the game starts. Don’t worry, they don’t go away. Just accept the tickets and sit tight.
