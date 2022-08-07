Bantering Points: 8/7/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker lists five prospects with the most realistic odds of making New York’s opening night roster (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano chatted with Ryan Carpenter about his decision to sign with the Rangers, growing up as a fan of the team, and more (LoHud)
- Rachel Nones highlights Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck as two players that will make or break the Blueshirts’ chances next season (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Calgary Flames agreed to an eight year, $84 million contract with recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau (NBC Sports)
- Shayna Goldman examines the offseason trades that were strictly salary cap dumps and what those deals say about the teams involved (Sportsnet)
