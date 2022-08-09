Jacob Trouba Announced as New York Rangers Captain

On Tuesday, August 9, the New York Rangers announced their long anticipated 28th captain in franchise history, defenseman Jacob Trouba. Trouba, who has been with the Rangers since 2019, has been an alternate captain for the team for two seasons.

The 28th captain in #NYR history:



Ja©ob Trouba pic.twitter.com/PhhYhPeOAy — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 9, 2022

After agreeing to a 7-year, $56 million contract extension with the Rangers in 2019, it was clear both Trouba and the Rangers front office intended to make this a permanent home for the 28-year-old defenseman.

With captaincy rumors and theories floating around since the moment Ryan McDonagh was traded, Trouba’s name has always been in the hat, largely thanks to how often his teammates speak of his natural leadership and locker room presence.

Congrats, Troubs.



We're all proud of you. pic.twitter.com/qV5cYndZTT — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 9, 2022

Trouba had his best season as a Ranger last year, missing just one game, tallying 39 points, and certainly making a name for himself in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He led all Rangers defensemen in blocked shots and hits during the playoffs and arguably was the driving force behind propelling the Blueshirts passed the Penguins in the first round.

Early reports led fans to believe Trouba would be named captain prior to last season, before a change of plans led to having six alternate captains instead, him being one of them. Kevin Weekes reported yesterday that Trouba was confirmed as the captain, and to expect the news within 24 hours. Per usual, he was correct.

Trouba has held leadership positions before, being named alternate captain through his two years of U18 and U20 Juniors play for Team USA, as well as the Rangers for the last two seasons.

Trouba, GM Chris Drury, and head coach Gerard Gallant are expected to speak to media this afternoon at 3 p.m. on the matter.