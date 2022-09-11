Bantering Points: 9/11/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Josh Kosman reports that Andrew Lustgarten, the CEO and President of MSG Sports, will step down from those positions at the end of 2022 (NY Post)
- Brendan Azoff sees the Blueshirts’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning as an early test to see where they stand (The Hockey Writers)
- Tom Castro discusses how in the three years since being drafted, Kaapo Kakko hasn’t done much besides get outperformed by his peers of the draft class (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman relays word that Shane Doan will be “stepping back” from his front office role with the Arizona Coyotes (Sportsnet)
- The Los Angeles Kings agreed to a one year, $1 million contract with defenseman Mikey Anderson (TSN)
- Veteran forward Mathieu Perreault announced his retirement from the league after a career that spanned parts of 13 seasons with four teams (NHL.com)
