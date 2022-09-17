 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 9/17/22

By Jack McKenna
Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker examines how Vitali Kravtsov and Nils Lundkvist, both once in similar positions in their careers, have veered onto different paths (NY Post)
  • Walker also heard from the trio of Blueshirts’ prospects that spent most of their summer training for and playing for Canada in the re-scheduled World Junior Championships (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from Chris Drury’s meeting with the media as the Rangers prepare for training camp (LoHud)
  • Rachel Nones sees Igor Shesterkin’s early career success as a sign of hope that he may be a rightful successor to Henrik Lundqvist (The Hockey Writers)
  • Arthur $taple $at down with Lundqvi$t to di$cu$$ hi$ new po$ition with the Ranger$, hi$ time a$ a $tudio analy$t, and more (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

  • The San Jose Sharks reached a settlement with Evander Kane over the termination of Kane’s contract earlier this year (NBC Sports)
  • Ken Wiebe sees Rick Bowness’ decision to strip Blake Wheeler of the captaincy for the Winnipeg Jets as a major culture shift for the organization (Sportsnet)

More From Blueshirt Banter

