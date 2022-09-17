Bantering Points: 9/17/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker examines how Vitali Kravtsov and Nils Lundkvist, both once in similar positions in their careers, have veered onto different paths (NY Post)
- Walker also heard from the trio of Blueshirts’ prospects that spent most of their summer training for and playing for Canada in the re-scheduled World Junior Championships (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from Chris Drury’s meeting with the media as the Rangers prepare for training camp (LoHud)
- Rachel Nones sees Igor Shesterkin’s early career success as a sign of hope that he may be a rightful successor to Henrik Lundqvist (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple $at down with Lundqvi$t to di$cu$$ hi$ new po$ition with the Ranger$, hi$ time a$ a $tudio analy$t, and more (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The San Jose Sharks reached a settlement with Evander Kane over the termination of Kane’s contract earlier this year (NBC Sports)
- Ken Wiebe sees Rick Bowness’ decision to strip Blake Wheeler of the captaincy for the Winnipeg Jets as a major culture shift for the organization (Sportsnet)
