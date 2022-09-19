 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 9/19/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Six Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Colin Stephenson ponders whether or not the Blueshirts will be able to improve upon their trip to the Eastern Conference Finals last season (Newsday)
  • Brian Abate examines Brennan Othmann’s rise from a questionable selection at the 2021 Entry Draft to one of New York’s top prospects (The Hockey Writers)
  • John Gilroy relays word that Matt Bartkowski will be attending training camp with the Rangers on a professional tryout agreement (Pro Hockey Rumors)

Around the NHL:

  • Goaltender Andrew Hammond was unable to secure a contract in North America, and has signed to play with Traktor Chelyabinsk for the 2022-23 campaign (TSN)
  • Iain MacIntyre sat down with Vancouver Canucks’ general manager Patrik Allvin to discuss the upcoming season, the contract extension singed by J.T. Miller, and more (Sportsnet)

