Bantering Points: 9/19/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Colin Stephenson ponders whether or not the Blueshirts will be able to improve upon their trip to the Eastern Conference Finals last season (Newsday)
- Brian Abate examines Brennan Othmann’s rise from a questionable selection at the 2021 Entry Draft to one of New York’s top prospects (The Hockey Writers)
- John Gilroy relays word that Matt Bartkowski will be attending training camp with the Rangers on a professional tryout agreement (Pro Hockey Rumors)
Around the NHL:
- Goaltender Andrew Hammond was unable to secure a contract in North America, and has signed to play with Traktor Chelyabinsk for the 2022-23 campaign (TSN)
- Iain MacIntyre sat down with Vancouver Canucks’ general manager Patrik Allvin to discuss the upcoming season, the contract extension singed by J.T. Miller, and more (Sportsnet)
