Vesey Officially Returning to New York

Earlier in August, the news was leaked that Vesey was heading back to Broadway. Today the details of his return were made official. Per Mollie Walker, the Rangers have officially signed Vesey to a PTO.

This isn’t Vesey’s first rodeo when it comes to playing his way onto a team. Just last season the New Jersey Devils signed Vesey to a PTO and then went on to sign him to a one-year $800,000 contract. The very same could be expected for the now journeyman winger this season, though it may not be a walk in the park as Vesey will have some competition securing a spot in the bottom six. With Kravtsov, Carpenter, and Rydahl incoming the Rangers have some serious options for offensive depth, and that’s without even mentioning previous roster mainstays such as Goodrow, Reaves, or even Hunt. Additionally, the team has a few relatively new prospects who look ready and eager to make an impact at the NHL level, will the team be willing to send Othmann back to the OHL?

It’s going to be an interesting training camp and preseason, and with the addition of Vesey the Rangers give themselves the benefit of having even more options in their depth chart. Happy 59th Birthday Gerard Gallant, here’s another bottom-six forward.