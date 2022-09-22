Bantering Points: 9/22/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that in spite of the Blueshirts entering the season with more ambitious expectations than previous years, the organization’s young players have opportunities to play major roles (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights Dylan Garand as a player looking to take a major leap in his first season as a pro (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano relays word from Gerard Gallant’s first presser of the season, where he discussed his lineup ideas, summer, and more (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel examines how the Rangers stacked up against the New York Islanders last season and previews what’s to come (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple break$ down the Blue$hirt$ option$ for filling the hole on the left $ide of the third defen$ive pairing next to Braden $chneider (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The New York Islanders announced that they have agreed to one year contracts with Nikita Soshnikov, Parker Wotherspoon, and Corey Schneider (TSN)
- The Buffalo Sabres agreed to a multi year contract extension with general manager Kevyn Adams (Sportsnet)
- Less than three months after the 2022 playoffs concluded, teams around the league are reporting to training camp as the 2022-23 season is set to begin (NBC Sports)
