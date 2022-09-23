Bantering Points: 9/23/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks relays word that after an opening day of training camp that saw Igor Shesterkin get run into multiple times, the team’s franchise netminder was visibly frustrated by the time things wrapped up (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker hears that Vincent Trocheck is eager to skate on a line with Artemiy Panarin in his first season on Broadway (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that the line Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko has been reunited in the opening portion of camp (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his observations from the first day of on-ice action at training camp (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- In spite of the full blown rebuild the Chicago Blackhawks have announced to undergo, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews aren’t looking to punch their tickets out of town quite yet (Sportsnet)
- Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Nolan Patrick is expected to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign (TSN)
- Austin Nivison reports that the Czech government will not allow Russian players on the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators to enter the country for the team’s season opening games on October 7th and 8th (CBS Sports)
