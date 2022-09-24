Rangers Trim Training Camp Roster

Hockey is finally back, and the New York Rangers training camp for the 2022-23 NHL season is officially underway. Having started earlier this week on Earth, Wind, and Fire’s favorite day of the year, the team invited the vast majority of players in their organization.

With the Rangers’ media team pumping out a lot of content, I think it’s safe to say the excitement for the upcoming season is contagious. That being said, there will be many small stories and players to watch throughout this year’s camp and the team has already begun shortening its final roster announcing four official cuts today.

Among the players cut is recently drafted Bryce McConnell-Barker. A center who the Rangers luckily plucked late in the third round. Barker was widely considered to be a first-round talent but had slipped in the rankings in his draft year. His slow and rusty start was attributed to not playing hockey for almost a full year due to the pandemic. While he won’t be in Rangers’ blue any time soon, he’s a name to remember and keep an eye on.