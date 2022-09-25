Bantering Points: 9/25/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks hears from Vitali Kravtsov as the former first round pick looks for a better result out of training camp than the one that ended with him going back to Russia last season (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker believes that after what was essentially a lost season for Libor Hajek in 2021-22, the former top prospect is looking to cement his spot as an everyday NHL player this time around (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word from Artemiy Panarin concerning his effort to get back to the level he was at in his first season on Broadway after a relatively down season by his lofty standards last year (Newsday)
- Tom Castro cautions against what the outcome of Zac Jones starting in the opening night lineup could be if he wins the job for the final defenseman spot (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Ken Wiebe chatted with Sam Gagner about what he expects his role to be in his first season with the Winnipeg Jets (Sportsnet)
