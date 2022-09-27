Bantering Points: 9/27/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, NYI 1 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
- Colin Stephenson wonders whether or not Jimmy Vesey will be able to turn his professional tryout into a contract by the end of training camp (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offered his takeaways from last night’s pre-season opener (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple examined Mika Zibanejad’$ role on the team, hi$ off-ice per$ona, and everything that make$ him a core member of the Blue$hirt$ for the for$eeable future (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Tampa Bay Lightning have postponed their pre-season games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday due to the potential landfall of Hurricane Ian in Florida (TSN)
- Vancouver Canucks’ forward Brock Boeser will miss the next 3-4 weeks after undergoing hand surgery (Sportsnet)
