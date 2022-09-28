Bantering Points: 9/28/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: BOS 3, NYR 2 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
- Larry Brooks details how six years after arriving in New York as a hyped up college free agent, Jimmy Vesey has become a much different player than anyone imagined he’d become (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker sees that even after skating in 76 regular season games for the Blueshirts last season, Dryden Hunt is once again on the roster bubble as training camp progresses (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that even as Brennan Othmann faces long odds of making the NHL roster, he hasn’t looked out of place thus far (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano chatted with Vincent Trocheck about his expectations heading into his debut season with the Rangers (LoHud)
- Media Availability: Adam Fox (1:09) and Gerard Gallant (0:57) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward John Tavares is expected to miss at least three weeks due to an oblique strain (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman and Rory Boylen relay word concerning expected future growth of the league’s salary cap (Sportsnet)
