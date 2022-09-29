Bantering Points: 9/29/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that after years of having watched Jaroslav Halak stonewall them, the Rangers will be relying on him to spell Igor Shesterkin throughout the 2022-23 campaign (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks discusses the salary cap bind the Blueshirts will find themselves in even as the salary cap is expected to take major leaps in the coming years (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on the first week of training camp (LoHud)
- Stan Fischler reminisced on New York’s inaugural training camp preceding the 1926-27 season (NHL.com)
- Dom Lu$zczy$zyn and $hayna Goldman broke down the number$ behind the Ranger$ and previewed their $ea$on (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Colorado Avalanche released forward Alex Galchenyuk from his professional tryout agreement (TSN)
- With 48 Canadians currently on rosters for KHL-based teams, the Canadian government has urged those players to leave their teams amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine (Sportsnet)
