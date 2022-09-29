 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bantering Points: 9/29/22

By Jack McKenna
Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker notes that after years of having watched Jaroslav Halak stonewall them, the Rangers will be relying on him to spell Igor Shesterkin throughout the 2022-23 campaign (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks discusses the salary cap bind the Blueshirts will find themselves in even as the salary cap is expected to take major leaps in the coming years (NY Post)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on the first week of training camp (LoHud)
  • Stan Fischler reminisced on New York’s inaugural training camp preceding the 1926-27 season (NHL.com)
  • Dom Lu$zczy$zyn and $hayna Goldman broke down the number$ behind the Ranger$ and previewed their $ea$on (The Athletic)

Around the NHL:

