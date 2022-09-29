Pre-Season Game #3: New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers Open Thread

Following a pair of days out of game action, the Rangers are slated to begin another set of back to back games tonight. The New Jersey Devils will be making the long, arduous trek from Newark to battle the Blueshirts at Madison Square Garden.

New York earned a 4-1 victory over the Islanders to open the pre-season before falling to the Boston Bruins by a 3-2 margin in the second contest. As the regular season draws closer and battles for roster spots pick up in intensity, tonight’s game could be a tad more lively than the previous two.

Player to Watch: Brennan Othmann

The team’s first round selection in 2021, Othmann has looked good thus far in training camp. Although he’s a longshot to make the roster, another strong performance tonight could keep him in the conversation. Due to not turning 20 until the new year, Othmann’s only option should he not make the roster would be to return to OHL Flint for an overage season in major juniors, an option probably not best suited for further development at this time. Keep an eye on Othmann tonight as he looks to force the team’s hand and hang around NHL camp as long as possible.

Enjoy the game!