Bantering Points: 9/30/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NJD 5, NYR 2 (4:55 video via NHL.com)
- Larry Brooks examines how the rules regarding assignment eligibility for junior age players, like Brennan Othmann, puts the Rangers in a bind (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson observed how Sammy Blais looked in his first game action since tearing his ACL last November (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat against the Devils (LoHud)
- Rachel Nones discusses Vitali Kravtsov’s expectations going into the season and how he’s been given every opportunity to establish himself since returning to North America (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a two year, $2.8 million contract with defenseman Rasmus Sandin (NBC Sports)
- The Czech government has reversed course on a previous statement, as Russian-born players for the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators will be allowed to play in the season opening games in Europe (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...