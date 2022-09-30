Pre-Season Game #4: New York Rangers vs New Jersey Devils Open Thread

For the second consecutive night, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils will square off in a pre-season game. The Devils earned a 5-2 victory at Madison Square Garden last night, and the scene has shifted to the Prudential Center for tonight’s action.

The Rangers made a large round of cuts prior to last night’s game, and made a second round of cuts earlier today. In total, the training camp roster was trimmed by 27, which means that there are more players skating in this set of back to back games than the first set on Monday and Tuesday:

Suiting up tonight: ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jcyPshWrtk — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 30, 2022

Player to Watch: Matt Bartkowski

One of two players attending camp on a professional tryout agreement, Bartkowski arrived as a dark horse candidate to earn a depth spot on New York’s blue line. Having survived the first large round of cuts, Bartkowski remains in the running alongside Jarred Tinordi, Libor Hajek, and Zac Jones for a roster spot. The most likely outcome is tonight being Bartkowski’s final game on Broadway, but a strong performance could change that. Keep an eye on Bartkowski tonight.

Enjoy the game!