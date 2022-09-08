Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- While the five years the Blueshirts had gone prior to last season without a playoff appearance were tough, they pale in comparison to the seven years comprising the pre-lockout Dark Ages (The Hockey Writers)
- Colton Pankiw lists three teams that the Rangers could partner with in order to grant Nils Lundkvist his trade request (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple relay$ word on Jimmy Ve$ey’s profe$$ional tryout, Nil$ Lundkvist’$ trade reque$t, and more (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Unable to agree to contract terms with a NHL team, recently bought out forward Brett Connolly signed with NLA HC Lugano in Switzerland (TSN)
- The Ottawa Senators agreed to an eight year, $66.8 million contract extension with forward Tim Stutzle (NBC Sports)
- In spite of downsizing by over two third of their previous arena capacity, the Arizona Coyotes have allegedly generated more season ticket revenue for the upcoming season than they did previously (Sportsnet)
