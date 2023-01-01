Bantering Points: 1/1/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks makes the case for the Blueshirts to sign Jimmy Vesey to a contract extension sooner rather than later (NY Post)
- Brooks also relays word that Alexis Lafreniere is expected to draw back into the lineup tonight after sitting out Thursday’s game as a healthy scratch (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson breaks down the race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, a race that is much more hotly contested than last season (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- The 2023 Heritage Classic will return to the site of the original game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton as the Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames on October 29th, 2023 (Sportsnet)
- Kristen Shilton offers new year’s resolutions for the league’s teams as the calendar turns to 2023 (ESPN)
