Game #38: New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers Open Thread

The calendar has turned to 2023 as the Rangers continue along on their road trip through the Sunshine State. Sunrise, Florida is the site of today’s game between the Blueshirts and the Florida Panthers as these two teams on the outside of the playoff picture fight for a critical two points to move closer into the tournament.

After winning the Presidents Trophy as the best team during the regular season during 2022-23, the Panthers have taken a step back under new head coach Paul Maurice. With only 36 points through 37 games thus far, Florida has their fair share of digging to do in order to claw their way back into thick of the playoff race. Although the Rangers are also currently not in playoff position, they sit tied with the Islanders and Penguins for Wild Card spots in points, but the Penguins have played one less game while the Islanders have earned more regulation wins thus far.

Player to Watch: Alexis Lafreniere

After sitting out of Thursday’s affair against the Lightning, Lafreniere will draw back into the lineup tonight. Skating alongside Jimmy Vesey and Filip Chytil on the team’s third line, keep an eye on the former first overall pick as he looks to get back into the swing of things.

Enjoy the game!